Under-35s - more likely to feel lonel...

Under-35s - more likely to feel lonely than over-55s'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Wilts and Gloucestershire Standard

Young adults are more likely to feel lonely than older people, despite having vastly more "digital friends", a report suggests. Nearly nine in 10 people aged between 18 and 34 have felt lonely at some point in their lives, compared with seven in 10 over-55s, a survey from Nationwide Building Society found.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wilts and Gloucestershire Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
OIG Offices Will Investigate The Many Crimes of... 3 hr Cheever Major Set... 1
The Agent Fisher Is Dreaming About The Legal Ac... 8 hr Filthy Agent Fisher 1
David Cheever and Informant Richard Arcara Will... 8 hr Filthy Agent Fisher 3
It Is Time for Criminal Cheever To Buy Black Ma... Wed For Cheever To Buy 1
DC Trump Needs to Follow The Reality Check From... Wed CNN on Reality Ch... 1
A Disturbing Finding To DC Trump's Promises to ... Wed A Warning to Trump 1
The US Courts in Washington, DC Can Not Send An... Tue A Shocking Neglie... 2
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. NASA
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,695 • Total comments across all topics: 279,264,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC