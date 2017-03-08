UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 13
March 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6 points at 7,349 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * HSBC: HSBC Holdings Plc, Europe's biggest bank, tapped an outsider for its top job on Monday, appointing insurance veteran and AIA Group boss Mark Tucker as chairman to replace Douglas Flint, who plans to step down in 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DC Trump Needs to Sharply Reduce The Un-necessa...
|5 hr
|To Balance Budget
|1
|That Dumb Japs Decided to Tour Filipino Isles I...
|10 hr
|Japs Fishing Boat
|1
|Chinese Travelers Began to Swarm Hainan In The ...
|12 hr
|Sunny Hainan
|1
|That Mousy Vietnam Should Wear Ear Muffs When G...
|12 hr
|Mouse Vietnam
|1
|Criminal Cheever Needs Not To Laugh For His Day...
|Sun
|Goldman Sucks
|1
|Park of S. Korea May Be Charged for Hiring US T...
|Sun
|The Blue House
|1
|To Arrest That Criminal Cheever Is First Prior ...
|Sun
|That Criminal Che...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC