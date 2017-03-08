UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 13

March 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6 points at 7,349 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * HSBC: HSBC Holdings Plc, Europe's biggest bank, tapped an outsider for its top job on Monday, appointing insurance veteran and AIA Group boss Mark Tucker as chairman to replace Douglas Flint, who plans to step down in 2017.

