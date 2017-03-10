UBS cuts 2016 pay for CEO Sergio Ermotti

UBS Group AG reduced total pay for its chief executive in 2016 when the Swiss bank's net profit fell by nearly half compared with the previous year. Zurich-based UBS said on Friday that total compensation for CEO Sergio Ermotti fell to 13.7 million Swiss francs in 2016 from 14.3 million francs.

