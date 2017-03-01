U.S. Securities-Based Crowdfunding

Acting Chair Piwowar made remarks at the the Dialogue on Crowdfunding hosted by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Salomon Center for the Study of Financial Institutions at New York University. In his remarks, Acting Chair Piwowar shared the following statistics regarding crowdfunding, noting that: 163 U.S. securities-based crowdfunding deals have been initiated, of which 33 have completed their fundraising.

Chicago, IL

