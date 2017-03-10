Travis Perkins plc's (TPK) Buy Rating...

Travis Perkins plc's (TPK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup Inc

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Citigroup Inc currently has a GBX 1,640 price target on the stock. Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former NJ Governor Corzine testifies in MF Glob... 3 hr Mikey 2
46 US Attorneys Appointed by Oba Are Asked To R... 8 hr Drain The Swamp 1
Lucifer and Ghost Cheever are scheduled to meet... (Jul '16) 10 hr Ghost Cheever 13
James Comey Is Investigating Russian Money in D... 10 hr Comey Revelation 3
The S. Korea Supreme Court Ordered Park, The Pr... 10 hr Cheever Empty Pro... 3
Cheever Can Not Walk Away From A Solemn Promise... 12 hr Cheever Empty Pro... 1
Understand the True Meaning of DC Trump's Trave... 14 hr The Real Travel Ban 1
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,318 • Total comments across all topics: 279,460,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC