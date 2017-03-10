Travis Perkins plc's (TPK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup Inc
Citigroup Inc currently has a GBX 1,640 price target on the stock. Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former NJ Governor Corzine testifies in MF Glob...
|3 hr
|Mikey
|2
|46 US Attorneys Appointed by Oba Are Asked To R...
|8 hr
|Drain The Swamp
|1
|Lucifer and Ghost Cheever are scheduled to meet... (Jul '16)
|10 hr
|Ghost Cheever
|13
|James Comey Is Investigating Russian Money in D...
|10 hr
|Comey Revelation
|3
|The S. Korea Supreme Court Ordered Park, The Pr...
|10 hr
|Cheever Empty Pro...
|3
|Cheever Can Not Walk Away From A Solemn Promise...
|12 hr
|Cheever Empty Pro...
|1
|Understand the True Meaning of DC Trump's Trave...
|14 hr
|The Real Travel Ban
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC