Toronto firm may pursue lawsuit over ...

Toronto firm may pursue lawsuit over Enron bond sales -U.S. judge

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A Toronto investment firm that has spent 15 years suing Enron Corp's banks to recoup losses on bonds it bought shortly before the energy company went bankrupt may pursue a lawsuit seeking damages from three of those banks, a U.S. judge ruled on Friday. Silvercreek Management Inc claimed to suffer heavy losses on more than $100 million of Enron bonds it bought less than two months before Dec. 2, 2001 bankruptcy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
To Build The Trump Wall Will Not Create Jobs, P... 49 min something 4
East Asia Will Be A Region of Prosperity With S... 7 hr A Major Force 1
The Japs Brand Will Leave US When Import Tax an... 13 hr Japs Brand Will L... 1
Germany Has No Desire to Comply with Rex Tiller... 15 hr The Day Dream 2
Trump Can Stop Trades But Not Complaining About... 17 hr March Madness 1
DC Trump Needs to Learn The National Debt Will ... 18 hr For Trump To Know 1
The Collapse in Silver and Gold Coin May Impact... 22 hr Collapse in Coin ... 1
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,172 • Total comments across all topics: 279,965,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC