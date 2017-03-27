Toronto-Dominion Bank braced for stor...

Toronto-Dominion Bank braced for stormy shareholder meeting

TORONTO, March 29 Executives at Toronto-Dominion Bank will on Thursday face shareholders for the first time since media reports suggested branch staff were pressured to meet sales targets, causing its shares to tumble. Chief Executive Bharat Masrani is expected to be grilled by investors about how Canada's second-biggest lender is responding to the reports and whether the bank plans to scrap or re-shape sales incentives for branch staff, industry sources said.

