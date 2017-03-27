Toronto-Dominion Bank braced for stormy shareholder meeting
TORONTO, March 29 Executives at Toronto-Dominion Bank will on Thursday face shareholders for the first time since media reports suggested branch staff were pressured to meet sales targets, causing its shares to tumble. Chief Executive Bharat Masrani is expected to be grilled by investors about how Canada's second-biggest lender is responding to the reports and whether the bank plans to scrap or re-shape sales incentives for branch staff, industry sources said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DC Trump Needs Not Adopt A Health Care Plan Wit...
|9 hr
|Oba Care Repeal
|1
|That Loud Mouth Nikki Haley Can Visit Kim and P...
|9 hr
|Park in Jail
|1
|That Smort Cheever Is Renamed To Be Walla Cheev...
|17 hr
|Cheever Walla
|1
|D Tax Cheeter, A New Book By Smort Cheever May ...
|18 hr
|A Rotten Soul
|3
|No One in Europe Can Stop Brexit for They Are D...
|18 hr
|A Rotten Junk
|3
|This forum has only one member?
|18 hr
|A Fool from NY
|2
|That Beggar Duterte of Philippines Prayed for H...
|18 hr
|A Fool from NY
|3
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC