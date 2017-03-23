This is 'as good as it gets' for miners: Macquarie
Not that they are negative on the sector, it's just that it's "becoming incrementally harder to identify" catalysts for further gains, strategists from the bank's wealth management division write. "For the near term, it feels more like greed than good sense to maintain such an aggressive overweight, but we are not in the fear stage," they write.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China Issued A Serious Warning to US Fools Not ...
|2 hr
|You Have No Shield
|1
|My Walloping Dragon Said Cheever Having No Chan...
|20 hr
|My Walloping Dragon
|1
|Yahoo News Have All The Midget and Moran Agents...
|Wed
|Filthy Yahoo News
|1
|Cheever, The Wobbler Should Know Richard Arcara...
|Tue
|For Wobbler to Know
|1
|It Is A Warning for Wall Street Cheaters to Lea...
|Tue
|Buy Low and Sell ...
|1
|That Squatter Cheever Needs to Find Ways to Fee...
|Tue
|Cheever The Fool
|3
|Car Imports In China Slumped Because of Domesti...
|Tue
|Cheever The Fool
|3
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC