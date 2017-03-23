This is 'as good as it gets' for mine...

This is 'as good as it gets' for miners: Macquarie

Not that they are negative on the sector, it's just that it's "becoming incrementally harder to identify" catalysts for further gains, strategists from the bank's wealth management division write. "For the near term, it feels more like greed than good sense to maintain such an aggressive overweight, but we are not in the fear stage," they write.

