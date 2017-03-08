TD Falls on Reports Employees Pressured to Hit Sales Targets
Toronto-Dominion Bank fell the most in more than eight years as concerns mounted over reports this week that bank employees may have improperly pressured customers to meet sales goals, a claim the lender disputes. "Concerns are arising with investors that the fallout could be similar to what happened to Wells Fargo," Barclays Plc analyst John Aiken wrote Friday in a note to clients, referring to the bogus-account scandal that shook the San Francisco-based lender last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former NJ Governor Corzine testifies in MF Glob...
|9 hr
|Mikey
|2
|46 US Attorneys Appointed by Oba Are Asked To R...
|14 hr
|Drain The Swamp
|1
|Lucifer and Ghost Cheever are scheduled to meet... (Jul '16)
|16 hr
|Ghost Cheever
|13
|James Comey Is Investigating Russian Money in D...
|16 hr
|Comey Revelation
|3
|The S. Korea Supreme Court Ordered Park, The Pr...
|16 hr
|Cheever Empty Pro...
|3
|Cheever Can Not Walk Away From A Solemn Promise...
|18 hr
|Cheever Empty Pro...
|1
|Understand the True Meaning of DC Trump's Trave...
|20 hr
|The Real Travel Ban
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC