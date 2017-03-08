TD Falls on Reports Employees Pressur...

TD Falls on Reports Employees Pressured to Hit Sales Targets

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: The Washington Post

Toronto-Dominion Bank fell the most in more than eight years as concerns mounted over reports this week that bank employees may have improperly pressured customers to meet sales goals, a claim the lender disputes. "Concerns are arising with investors that the fallout could be similar to what happened to Wells Fargo," Barclays Plc analyst John Aiken wrote Friday in a note to clients, referring to the bogus-account scandal that shook the San Francisco-based lender last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former NJ Governor Corzine testifies in MF Glob... 9 hr Mikey 2
46 US Attorneys Appointed by Oba Are Asked To R... 14 hr Drain The Swamp 1
Lucifer and Ghost Cheever are scheduled to meet... (Jul '16) 16 hr Ghost Cheever 13
James Comey Is Investigating Russian Money in D... 16 hr Comey Revelation 3
The S. Korea Supreme Court Ordered Park, The Pr... 16 hr Cheever Empty Pro... 3
Cheever Can Not Walk Away From A Solemn Promise... 18 hr Cheever Empty Pro... 1
Understand the True Meaning of DC Trump's Trave... 20 hr The Real Travel Ban 1
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,886 • Total comments across all topics: 279,466,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC