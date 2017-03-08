TD Falls on Reports Employees Pressured to Hit Sales Targets

Toronto-Dominion Bank fell the most in more than eight years as concerns mounted over reports this week that bank employees may have improperly pressured customers to meet sales goals, a claim the lender disputes. "Concerns are arising with investors that the fallout could be similar to what happened to Wells Fargo," Barclays Plc analyst John Aiken wrote Friday in a note to clients, referring to the bogus-account scandal that shook the San Francisco-based lender last year.

