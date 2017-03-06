Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Ma...

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 7

16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,677 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer . The Swiss chocolate maker increased its dividend and said it expected organic sales to again grow around 6 percent this year after a lower tax rate helped boost its net profit in 2016.

