Shrinking trade surplus to be short-lived

1 hr ago

Australia's foreign trade position had a weak start to the year, but economists believe it will rebound on solid coal and iron prices and a boost in liquefied natural gas exports. The trade surplus fell to $1.3 billion in January, from December's $3.3 billion, as exports slipped three per cent and imports rose four per cent.

