Seattle declines to end Wells Fargo banking contract now

Top officials in Seattle have sent a letter to Wells Fargo saying the city will honor its contract through the expiration date rather than cut ties now over the bank's role as a lender to the Dakota Access pipeline project. The Seattle Times reports Mayor Ed Murray, Council President Bruce Harrell and Councilmember Tim Burgess sent a letter to bank officials Friday saying a new bank will be found when their contract ends at the end of 2018.

