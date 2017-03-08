Seattle declines to end Wells Fargo b...

Seattle declines to end Wells Fargo banking contract now

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

Top officials in Seattle have sent a letter to Wells Fargo saying the city will honor its contract through the expiration date rather than cut ties now over the bank's role as a lender to the Dakota Access pipeline project. The Seattle Times reports Mayor Ed Murray, Council President Bruce Harrell and Councilmember Tim Burgess sent a letter to bank officials Friday saying a new bank will be found when their contract ends at the end of 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DC Trump Needs to Tighten Up The Rules for IRS ... 15 hr For Trump to Know 1
To Arrest That Criminal Cheever Is First Prior ... 16 hr Peace Can Wait 1
News Former NJ Governor Corzine testifies in MF Glob... Fri Mikey 2
46 US Attorneys Appointed by Oba Are Asked To R... Fri Drain The Swamp 1
Lucifer and Ghost Cheever are scheduled to meet... (Jul '16) Fri Ghost Cheever 13
James Comey Is Investigating Russian Money in D... Fri Comey Revelation 3
The S. Korea Supreme Court Ordered Park, The Pr... Fri Cheever Empty Pro... 3
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,628 • Total comments across all topics: 279,486,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC