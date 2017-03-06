SBI launches - Work from Home' policy for its employees1 hour ago
New Delhi, Mar 8: The largest lender in the country State Bank of India launched a 'Work from Home' facility for its employees. The SBI approved the 'Work from Home' policy to enable its employees to work while at home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|That Midget and Moran Cheever Needs to Know The...
|1 hr
|Wealthy Chinese
|1
|Those Stupid and Dumb Veterans thought Japan Is...
|2 hr
|Dirt Poor Cheever
|3
|That Black Carlson Needs Not to Explain The Ame...
|3 hr
|Slave Cheever
|3
|Enjoy All the Beggar Food called Sushi from Jap...
|3 hr
|Beggar Cheever
|3
|gcr update
|3 hr
|Dumb Cheever
|2
|All Those Filthy and Low Down Japs Better Behav...
|5 hr
|Japs First To Die
|1
|It Is Time To Keep All Your Debts Inside The Bo...
|Tue
|The Border Wall
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC