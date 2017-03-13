Saudi Aramco selects FTI as global me...

Saudi Aramco selects FTI as global media advisor for IPO -sources

Saudi Aramco has chosen U.S.-based FTI Consulting as global media adviser for what is expected to be the world's largest initial public share offer, industry sources said. In recent months the Saudi national oil giant has been appointing advisers to help arrange the offer.

