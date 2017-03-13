RPT-National Australia Bank sells rar...

RPT-National Australia Bank sells rare A$500 million gender equality bond

Read more: Reuters

National Australia Bank , the country's fourth-largest lender by market value, said on Friday it sold A$500 million of "gender equality" social bonds, amid burgeoning demand for ethical investments. Ethical investing in Australia has doubled to A$51.5 billion in the last two years, according to the Responsible Investment Association Australasia.

Chicago, IL

