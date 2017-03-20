Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms "Buy" Rating for Lennar Co.
's stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a $53.00 target price on the stock.
