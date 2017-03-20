Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms "Buy" ...

Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms "Buy" Rating for Lennar Co.

's stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a $53.00 target price on the stock.

