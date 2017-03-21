Road Home owner plans for larger role...

Road Home owner plans for larger role in overseeing service providers

The organization that owns The Road Home shelter and other facilities for the homeless is looking at taking on a more active role in establishing performance goals for service providers. Board members of Shelter the Homeless Inc., a private nonprofit organization that owns both Road Home locations and the Palmer Court permanent supportive housing development, indicated at a meeting Monday that they want a more robust role in holding providers publicly responsible for their stated goals at the three new homeless service centers expected to be built in Salt Lake County.

