Road Home owner plans for larger role in overseeing service providers
The organization that owns The Road Home shelter and other facilities for the homeless is looking at taking on a more active role in establishing performance goals for service providers. Board members of Shelter the Homeless Inc., a private nonprofit organization that owns both Road Home locations and the Palmer Court permanent supportive housing development, indicated at a meeting Monday that they want a more robust role in holding providers publicly responsible for their stated goals at the three new homeless service centers expected to be built in Salt Lake County.
