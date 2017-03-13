Raphael Bostic tapped to head Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank
Raphael W. Bostic, a former Obama administration housing official, has been selected as the new president of Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, becoming the first African-American to head one of the Fed's 12 regional banks. The Atlanta Fed announced the selection Monday.
