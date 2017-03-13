PwC threatens MF Global mistrial; Cor...

PwC threatens MF Global mistrial; Corzine defends actions

14 hrs ago Read more: Business Insurance

PricewaterhouseCoopers L.L.P. on Monday said it may seek a mistrial in a $3 billion malpractice case over the collapse of Jon Corzine's MF Global Holdings Ltd., saying it was blindsided when the plaintiff changed its theory of why the brokerage failed. The auditor has been accused by MF Global's bankruptcy administrator of accounting negligence that let the former New Jersey governor invest $6.3 billion in European sovereign debt, leading to a liquidity crisis and an Oct. 31, 2011 bankruptcy.

