Protesters scale Sydney CBA building
Two women activists who scaled Commonwealth Bank of Australia's Sydney headquarters and unfurled a sign protesting coal financing have been brought down by police. The two Queensland women hung the sign saying 'CommBank CAN Break Free from Coal' between two CommBank buildings after 7am on Monday.
