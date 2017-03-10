Presidio, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
NEW YORK, March 09, 2017 -- Presidio, Inc. announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 16,666,666 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $14.00 per share. In addition, Presidio has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 2,499,999 shares.
