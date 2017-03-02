PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC...

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Insider Sells $1,082,730.00 in Stock

19 hrs ago

PNC Financial Services Group Inc insider Michael P. Lyons sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.38, for a total value of $1,082,730.00.

Chicago, IL

