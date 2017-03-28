Photo Release -- WSFS Bank Welcomes David W. Mills as Senior Vice President in Middle Market Divi...
WSFS Financial Corporation , the parent company of WSFS Bank, today announced that David W. Mills has joined WSFS Bank as Senior Vice President, Relationship Manager in the Middle Market Division. David brings with him 33 years of experience in commercial banking, along with a strong familiarity with the Delaware Valley.
