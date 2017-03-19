North Korea warns USA of 'merciless' attacks

North Korea last week said it would pursue its nuclear deterrent and weapons program - saying the US-South Korean joint military exercises are a model for a "pre-emptive nuclear attack" against Pyongyang, Reuters reported. "If they infringe on the our sovereignty and dignity even a bit, our army will launch merciless ultra-precision strikes from ground, air, sea and underwater", read the statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.