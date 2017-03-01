No. 18 Cincinnati gets 26th straight win, 65-47 over Houston
Gary Clark had 14 points and seven rebounds in Cincinnati's balanced attack, and the 18th-ranked Bearcats rolled to their 26th straight win at home, 65-47 over Houston on Thursday night. Cincinnati wrapped up its fourth undefeated season at Fifth Third Arena, which opened in 1989.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Richard Arcara, The Dark Force in Cheever's Sle...
|2 hr
|The Dark Force
|1
|To Print US Currency w/o Serial Nos. May Not So...
|10 hr
|Cheever New Deal
|1
|Agent Fisher Needs to Learn The Plots of David ...
|11 hr
|Terrorist Fisher
|3
|The God's Curse To Destroy S. Korea, India and ...
|13 hr
|Global Depression
|1
|OIG Offices Will Investigate The Many Crimes of...
|Thu
|Cheever Major Set...
|1
|The Agent Fisher Is Dreaming About The Legal Ac...
|Thu
|Filthy Agent Fisher
|1
|David Cheever and Informant Richard Arcara Will...
|Thu
|Filthy Agent Fisher
|3
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC