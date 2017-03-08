New York man charged with threatening...

New York man charged with threatening to bomb two Stafford businesses

13 hrs ago Read more: Fauquier.com

A New York man was arrested yesterday for allegedly threatening to bomb a Sheetz gas station and a Navy Federal Credit Union in Stafford.

