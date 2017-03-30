Never Mind the Brexit, Here's the Pro...

Never Mind the Brexit, Here's the Profit Forecast That Sees FTSE 100 at 8000

20 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Profit growth will trump politics, policy and the pound when it comes to U.K. equities, according to Citigroup Inc. The FTSE 100 Index will rally to a record 8,000 by the middle of next year, the bank's equity strategists forecast in a note. That implies an 8.5 percent gain from Wednesday's close for a benchmark that is 16 percent higher than the levels seen before Britain voted to leave the European Union last June.

