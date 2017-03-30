Never Mind the Brexit, Here's the Profit Forecast That Sees FTSE 100 at 8000
Profit growth will trump politics, policy and the pound when it comes to U.K. equities, according to Citigroup Inc. The FTSE 100 Index will rally to a record 8,000 by the middle of next year, the bank's equity strategists forecast in a note. That implies an 8.5 percent gain from Wednesday's close for a benchmark that is 16 percent higher than the levels seen before Britain voted to leave the European Union last June.
