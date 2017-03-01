NAFCU urges regulatory relief for credit unions in letter to Secretary of the Treasury Mnuchin
On February 28, 2017, B. Dan Berger, President and Chief Executive Officer of the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions , urged regulatory relief for credit unions in a letter submitted to the Secretary of the Treasury, Steven Mnuchin, in his capacity as Chairman of the Financial Stability Oversight Council , the voting members of which also include the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the Comptroller of the Currency, the Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau , the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Chairperson of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Chairperson of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the Chairman of the National Credit Union Administration unfair, deceptive or abusive acts or practices, debt collection, qualified ... (more)
