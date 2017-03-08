MOVES-Bank of America appoints new head of Mexico investment banking
Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday. Fernandez joins Bank of America from Credit Suisse where he served as head of Mexico Investment Banking and Capital Markets, the memo said.
