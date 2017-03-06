Midas touch: China's tech, financial ...

Midas touch: China's tech, financial firms eye virtual gold rush

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, March 7 China's virtual gifting market, typically the domain of plugged-in young consumers celebrating special occasions or flirting, is luring major financial institutions keen to boost trade of another auspicious commodity: gold. Tencent's digital gold packets, known as "microgold", are backed by the country's biggest bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China .

Banking Discussions

