Melanie Dressel Led Acquisition Drive at Columbia Banking System

17 hrs ago Read more: Wall Street Journal

In the 14 years that Melanie Dressel was chief executive of Columbia Banking System Inc., the Tacoma, Wash.-based regional bank increased assets to $9.5 billion from $1.7 billion. American Banker listed her among the 25 most powerful women in U.S. banking.

