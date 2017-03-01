Melanie Dressel Led Acquisition Drive at Columbia Banking System
In the 14 years that Melanie Dressel was chief executive of Columbia Banking System Inc., the Tacoma, Wash.-based regional bank increased assets to $9.5 billion from $1.7 billion. American Banker listed her among the 25 most powerful women in U.S. banking.
