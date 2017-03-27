Less pressure to unwind eurozone stimulus as inflation eases
Inflation across the 19-country eurozone fell sharply in March due to weaker price increases partly related to the timing of Easter, official figures showed Friday, in a development that's likely to ease the pressure on the European Central Bank to rein back its stimulus efforts soon. The European Union's statistics agency, Eurostat, said the annual consumer price inflation rate was 1.5 percent, down from February's four-year high of 2 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Asia Will Be A Region of Prosperity With S...
|1 hr
|A Major Force
|1
|The Japs Brand Will Leave US When Import Tax an...
|7 hr
|Japs Brand Will L...
|1
|Germany Has No Desire to Comply with Rex Tiller...
|9 hr
|The Day Dream
|2
|Trump Can Stop Trades But Not Complaining About...
|11 hr
|March Madness
|1
|DC Trump Needs to Learn The National Debt Will ...
|12 hr
|For Trump To Know
|1
|The Collapse in Silver and Gold Coin May Impact...
|17 hr
|Collapse in Coin ...
|1
|DC Trump Needs Not Adopt A Health Care Plan Wit...
|Thu
|Oba Care Repeal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC