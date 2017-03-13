Lefties, techies long at odds in SF, team up against Trump
Members of the Orchard City Indivisible Group recite the pledge of allegiance during a city council meeting where they would speak against the policies of President Trump Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Campbell, Calif. Old-school, anti-capitalist activists and new-school, free-enterprise techies are pushing aside their differences to take on a common foe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Health Care Plan Will Reduce $ 337 B Budg...
|2 hr
|To Reduce Deficit
|1
|DC Trump Needs to Sharply Reduce The Un-necessa...
|8 hr
|To Balance Budget
|1
|That Dumb Japs Decided to Tour Filipino Isles I...
|12 hr
|Japs Fishing Boat
|1
|Chinese Travelers Began to Swarm Hainan In The ...
|14 hr
|Sunny Hainan
|1
|That Mousy Vietnam Should Wear Ear Muffs When G...
|15 hr
|Mouse Vietnam
|1
|Criminal Cheever Needs Not To Laugh For His Day...
|Sun
|Goldman Sucks
|1
|Park of S. Korea May Be Charged for Hiring US T...
|Sun
|The Blue House
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC