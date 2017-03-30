JPMorgan seeks office space for 1000 ...

JPMorgan seeks office space for 1000 in Dublin ahead of Brexit

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

JPMorgan Chase & Co is in talks to buy a Dublin office building as the bank considers expanding in the Irish capital as one of its options for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The lender is negotiating the potential purchase of a building being developed by a venture between Kennedy Wilson Holdings and Ireland's National Asset Management Agency, the people said, asking not to be identified because the plans are private.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DC Trump Needs Not Adopt A Health Care Plan Wit... 5 hr Oba Care Repeal 1
That Loud Mouth Nikki Haley Can Visit Kim and P... 5 hr Park in Jail 1
That Smort Cheever Is Renamed To Be Walla Cheev... 13 hr Cheever Walla 1
D Tax Cheeter, A New Book By Smort Cheever May ... 14 hr A Rotten Soul 3
No One in Europe Can Stop Brexit for They Are D... 14 hr A Rotten Junk 3
This forum has only one member? 14 hr A Fool from NY 2
That Beggar Duterte of Philippines Prayed for H... 15 hr A Fool from NY 3
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,199 • Total comments across all topics: 279,936,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC