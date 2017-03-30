JPMorgan seeks office space for 1000 in Dublin ahead of Brexit

JPMorgan Chase & Co is in talks to buy a Dublin office building as the bank considers expanding in the Irish capital as one of its options for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The lender is negotiating the potential purchase of a building being developed by a venture between Kennedy Wilson Holdings and Ireland's National Asset Management Agency, the people said, asking not to be identified because the plans are private.

