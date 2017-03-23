Jon Corzine's MF Global, PwC in settl...

Jon Corzine's MF Global, PwC in settlement

Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

The trial between bankrupt brokerage MF Global, run by former New Jersey Governor Jon Corzine, and its former accounting firm, PwC, came to an unceremonious end on Thursday, with both parties saying they have reached a settlement. MF Global sued PwC, also known as PricewaterhouseCoopers, alleging that negligence by the firm's accountants led to confusion about the current financial health of MF Global at a time of global market turmoil.

