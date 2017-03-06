Investors turn bullish on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries -JPM
More investors were bullish on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries than those who were bearish for the for first time since Donald Trump's U.S. presidential election victory that hammered bond markets across the globe in late 2016, J.P. Morgan said on Tuesday. This reversal came even as Federal Reserve officials ramped up their rhetoric last week that they were prepared to raise short-term interest rates at their policy meeting next week.
