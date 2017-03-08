Investment Analysts' Recent Ratings Changes for Petra Diamonds Limited
They now have a GBX 175 price target on the stock. 2/20/2017 - Petra Diamonds Limited had its price target lowered by analysts at FinnCap from GBX 213 to GBX 203 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|David Cheever Aligned With Oba Trying to Wallop...
|5 hr
|Cheever Walloped
|1
|That Midget and Moran Cheever Needs to Know The...
|18 hr
|Wealthy Chinese
|1
|Those Stupid and Dumb Veterans thought Japan Is...
|19 hr
|Dirt Poor Cheever
|3
|That Black Carlson Needs Not to Explain The Ame...
|20 hr
|Slave Cheever
|3
|Enjoy All the Beggar Food called Sushi from Jap...
|20 hr
|Beggar Cheever
|3
|gcr update
|20 hr
|Dumb Cheever
|2
|All Those Filthy and Low Down Japs Better Behav...
|22 hr
|Japs First To Die
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC