Insider Selling: Provident Financial ...

Insider Selling: Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. insider David Weiant sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $374,000.00.

