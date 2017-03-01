Insider Selling: Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (BDGE) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock
Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Director Dennis A. Suskind sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $108,780.00.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Agent Fisher Is Dreaming About The Legal Ac...
|1 hr
|Filthy Agent Fisher
|1
|David Cheever and Informant Richard Arcara Will...
|2 hr
|Filthy Agent Fisher
|3
|It Is Time for Criminal Cheever To Buy Black Ma...
|Wed
|For Cheever To Buy
|1
|DC Trump Needs to Follow The Reality Check From...
|Wed
|CNN on Reality Ch...
|1
|A Disturbing Finding To DC Trump's Promises to ...
|Wed
|A Warning to Trump
|1
|The US Courts in Washington, DC Can Not Send An...
|Tue
|A Shocking Neglie...
|2
|The Suspicious Meeting between Cheever and Kosk...
|Mon
|To Send Cheever T...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC