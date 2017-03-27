Huntington exec named among most powe...

Huntington exec named among most powerful women in banking is retiring

Mary Navarro, senior executive vice president, retail and business banking director, will step away in June after 15 years at Huntington and a career in the industry spanning 42 years, the Columbus bank said. Business headlines from Crain's Cleveland Business and other Ohio newspapers - delivered FREE to your inbox every morning.

Chicago, IL

