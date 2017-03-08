HSBC names outsider for chairman, tap...

HSBC names outsider for chairman, taps AIA boss for job

HSBC says it's tapping the head of Asian life insurer AIA Group to be its chairman, turning to an outsider for a job it has traditionally filled from within its own ranks. The London-based bank said Monday that it named AIA chief executive Mark Tucker to replace Douglas Flint, 61, who has been chairman since 2010.

