Hill Street, Wisbech, closed as tiles come off roof of Norwich and Peterborough Building Society
Police have advised to avoid part of Wisbech after Hill Street was closed due to falling tiles from the roof of the Norwich & Peterborough Building Society. PHOTO: Ian Carter A key road leading into the market place in Wisbech has been closed today after tiles were seen falling from a roof.
