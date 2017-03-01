Hazleton fire displaces seven
Firefighters from Hazleton and three neighboring communities worked in frigid, windy conditions while battling a blaze that damaged a South Church Street apartment building Saturday morning. Seven people were displaced after a cooking incident sparked a fire in the kitchen of a first-floor unit at 121-123 S. Church St. at around 9:15 a.m., according to city Fire Chief Donald Leshko and a spokesman for the American Red Cross of Northeast Pennsylvania.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Demoncrats Are Determined to Stop DC Trump'...
|3 hr
|The Silent Coup
|1
|Germany Has A Million and More of Beggar Refuge...
|5 hr
|It Is Too Late
|1
|To Drastically Reduce The Foreign Aid to Black ...
|10 hr
|pearl
|2
|To Print US Currency w/o Serial Nos. May Not So...
|Sat
|Filthy Agent Fisher
|4
|DC Trump Can Not Blame NATO Allies of No Defens...
|Sat
|Dumb Fisher
|3
|The Agent Fisher Is Dreaming About The Legal Ac...
|Sat
|Filthy Agent Fisher
|3
|U.S. Justice Department targets executives in W...
|Sat
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC