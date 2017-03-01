Hazleton fire displaces seven

Firefighters from Hazleton and three neighboring communities worked in frigid, windy conditions while battling a blaze that damaged a South Church Street apartment building Saturday morning. Seven people were displaced after a cooking incident sparked a fire in the kitchen of a first-floor unit at 121-123 S. Church St. at around 9:15 a.m., according to city Fire Chief Donald Leshko and a spokesman for the American Red Cross of Northeast Pennsylvania.

