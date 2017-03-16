Hanmi Announces Pricing of $100 Million Subordinated Debt Offering
Hanmi Financial Corporation , the holding company for Hanmi Bank , today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of $100 million aggregate principal amount of its fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2027. The Notes will initially bear a fixed interest rate of 5.45% per year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yahoo News Need to Report the Upcoming Economic...
|21 min
|Filthy Yahoo News
|1
|Abe of Japan Chose to Practice Missile Evacuati...
|4 hr
|Smort Japs
|2
|Kim's Pinhead Nuclear Device May Chop Off Heads...
|4 hr
|Pinhead Nuclear D...
|1
|That Garden Rat Chang Talking All The Nonsense ...
|19 hr
|Garden Rat Chang
|1
|I Have Six Early American Silver Dollar Coins W...
|22 hr
|My Silver Dollar ...
|2
|DC Trump Needs to Bring Low Lives Up in US...Or...
|Thu
|History Revisited
|1
|Abe of Japan Is Officially Warned Not to Step O...
|Thu
|Abe Is Warned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC