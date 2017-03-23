Google Offers Android O Preview

Google Offers Android O Preview

App developers are seeing the first preview of Android O, the next version of Google's operating system for mobile devices. Released yesterday, the first preview of the successor to Android Nougat features new limits to background app activity aimed at improving battery life, as well as more wide-ranging support for font displays and Wi-Fi connectivity improvements.

