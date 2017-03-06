German stocks - Factors to watch on March 6
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0705 GMT. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to announce next week that it would reopen a review of 2022-2025 vehicle emissions requirements after automakers urged the Trump administration to reverse a decision under former President Barack Obama, a source said on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Imagining World War III -- In 2034.. (Aug '14)
|1 hr
|Raj Chanani
|120
|All You Dumbos Need to Pay Attention to KIm's W...
|2 hr
|All The Dumbos
|2
|DC Trump Needs to Fire James Comey for Not Beha...
|5 hr
|Do Not Deny
|1
|Criminal Trespassing Charged Against 3
|5 hr
|Geniuses
|1
|Don't Hate China And Germany for Their Success....
|6 hr
|Not Trade Deficit
|1
|To Print US Currency w/o Serial Nos. May Not So...
|8 hr
|The Scum Cheever
|6
|Germany Has A Million and More of Beggar Refuge...
|8 hr
|The Scum Cheever
|3
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC