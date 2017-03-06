German stocks - Factors to watch on M...

German stocks - Factors to watch on March 6

13 hrs ago

The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0705 GMT. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to announce next week that it would reopen a review of 2022-2025 vehicle emissions requirements after automakers urged the Trump administration to reverse a decision under former President Barack Obama, a source said on Friday.

Chicago, IL

