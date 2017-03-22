German stocks - Factors to watch on March 22
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0708 GMT. Russian gas giant Gazprom said it had discussed joint gas production plans and the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project with BASF.
