Former NJ Governor Corzine testifies ...

Former NJ Governor Corzine testifies in MF Global trial

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Former New Jersey Governor Jon Corzine has begun testifying in the $3 billion trial between the brokerage he once ran, MF Global, and its accounting firm, PricewaterhouseCoopers. The legal remnants of the brokerage are suing the accounting firm, claiming that its negligence and malpractice led to the collapse of MF Global.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
That Da Lie Monkey Was Kicked Out of India and ... 1 hr Da Lie Monkey Dem... 1
Watch Out: S. Korean Refugees Are Coming to Rob... 1 hr S Korea Dying 2
James Comey Is Investigating Russian Money in D... 10 hr Comey Revelation 1
Coal Is Definitely Not the Solution To Improve ... 10 hr Blue Sky In China 1
News Hazleton fire displaces seven 10 hr heroin and chill 1
All Those European Robbers and Looters Can Die ... 13 hr Filthy Europeans 1
All You Filthy Agents Can Face Hell when Deleti... 16 hr Cheever Monkey Hand 2
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,613 • Total comments across all topics: 279,440,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC