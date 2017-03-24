Ferrexpo Plc's (FXPO) "Buy" Rating Re...

Ferrexpo Plc's (FXPO) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank AG

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded Ferrexpo Plc to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 120 to GBX 170 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DC Trump Needs To Respect My Fire Spitting Drag... 2 hr Dragon Howl 1
Cheever Needs to Pay Attention What Nicole Whea... 16 hr Nicole Rants 1
Don't Let Yahoo News Fool You about Your Old Fi... Fri Stay In Guam 1
People In America Spent Money They Don't Have A... Fri The Debtor Nation 1
My Walloping Dragon Will Initiate The Events To... Thu The Dragon Howl 1
It Is Up To DC Trump To Not Falter At This Earl... Thu Trump Falters 1
My Walloping Dragon Said Cheever Having No Chan... Thu The Demising Chee... 3
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,796 • Total comments across all topics: 279,803,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC