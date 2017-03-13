Ex-Oppenheimer adviser gets six months in U.S. insider trading case
A former investment adviser at an Oppenheimer Holdings Inc was sentenced to six months' imprisonment Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to insider trading based on information from a childhood friend working at Pfizer Inc. David Hobson, 48, was sentenced in federal court in Manhattan by U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain, who recommended Hobson serve his sentence at a halfway house. Hobson was also ordered to forfeit more than $385,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheever Helped Gary Cohn to Get That $ 100 m Pa...
|15 hr
|Cheever And Cohn
|1
|DC Trump Needs To Arrest That Criminal Cheever ...
|21 hr
|My Stone Lion
|1
|The Rumors Spread All Over Washington, DC On Tr...
|23 hr
|The Storm is coming
|1
|The Saudi Beggars Only Showed Their Spendings i...
|Wed
|Saudi Beggars
|1
|Listen To Gordon Chang On the Huge Tragedy To F...
|Wed
|Smort Cheever
|3
|DC Trump Is Known to Pay 3% of His Income To Un...
|Wed
|Tax Cheating Chee...
|3
|N. Korea Has 1.2 Million Active Soldiers to Tak...
|Wed
|Kim Warning
|5
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC