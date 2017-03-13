Ex-Oppenheimer adviser gets six month...

Ex-Oppenheimer adviser gets six months in U.S. insider trading case

13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A former investment adviser at an Oppenheimer Holdings Inc was sentenced to six months' imprisonment Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to insider trading based on information from a childhood friend working at Pfizer Inc. David Hobson, 48, was sentenced in federal court in Manhattan by U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain, who recommended Hobson serve his sentence at a halfway house. Hobson was also ordered to forfeit more than $385,000.

